Golden Entrepreneur Awards 2024 Nominations Now Open

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The prestigious Golden Entrepreneur Awards is pleased to announce that nominations for the 2024 awards are now officially open. This highly anticipated event seeks to honor and celebrate the remarkable achievements of entrepreneurs from across the globe. The prestigious Golden Entrepreneur Awards is now accepting nominations for outstanding entrepreneurs across various industries including Technology & Software, Automobile, Education, Real Estate / Construction, Travel / Tourism, Hotels & Resorts, Spa & Wellness, Cosmetics & Beauty, Retail / Stores, Electronics & Telecommunications, Food & Beverages, Finance / Investment / Wealth Management.

Please Contact:

Company Name : Golden Tree Awards

Address : Al Arabia 4U Business centre, Dubai – UAE.

Phone number : +971 52 276 6591

Email id : support@goldentreeevents.org

Website : https://goldenentrepreneurawards.com/

Venue: Movenpick Grand Al bustan hotel, Dubai, UAE.

About : The Golden Entrepreneur Awards is a testament to the unwavering commitment of entrepreneurs around the world and serves as a testament to their invaluable contributions to the global economy. Through this esteemed program, the entrepreneurial journey, achievements, and impact of business leaders will be celebrated, inspiring future generations to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations and drive meaningful change in the business world.