Alight 12th Ave – Elevating Student Living in Norman

Norman, Oklahoma, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Alight 12th Ave announces a redefined student living experience near the University of Oklahoma, offering premium student apartments in Norman with a blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Set in a vibrant community, Alight promises a student lifestyle that caters to both academic needs and personal growth.

Student living at Alight 12th Ave is unparalleled, with amenities designed to enhance every aspect of daily life. From early morning workouts in the 24-hour fitness center to late-night socializing in the clubhouse game room, students have access to an array of amenities. The resort-style pool and cozy fireplace offer perfect spots to relax and unwind.

The apartments are available in two and three-bedroom configurations, each fully furnished with modern decor and essential amenities like in-unit laundry and Wi-Fi. With per-person contracts and roommate matching services, students can find the perfect fit for their living situation.

Community life at Alight is vibrant and engaging. With social events for residents, a sand volleyball court, a basketball court, and a pet-friendly environment with a dog park, there’s always something to do. The on-site management team ensures a smooth living experience, while the business center and coffee bar cater to academic needs.

For more information about how Alight 12th Ave is redefining student apartments in Norman, visit their website or call (405) 561-0400.

About Alight 12th Ave: Alight 12th Ave is a premier student apartment community in Norman, offering a blend of comfortable living and vibrant community life. Located near the University of Oklahoma, it provides a convenient, stylish, and affordable living solution for students. Alight sets the standard for off-campus living in Norman with a range of amenities and a focus on community.

