CD Bioparticles Announces Expanded Offerings of Polydimethylsiloxane for Cutting-Edge Research

New York, USA, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced an expanded portfolio of Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) products, empowering researchers with versatile and biocompatible tools for groundbreaking discoveries.

Polydimethylsiloxane is an elastomeric polymer with interesting properties for biomedical applications, including non-physiological reactivity, excellent resistance to biodegradation, biocompatibility, chemical stability, gas permeability, good mechanical properties, excellent optical transparency, and easy replication molding. Based on these properties, PDMS has been used in a wide range of applications such as micropumps, catheter surfaces, dressings and bandages, microvalves, optical systems, in vitro disease studies, implants, microfluidics, and photonics.

In addition, PDMS is the most widely used material for the manufacture of microfluidic devices, which are an important technology for the development of systems for drug delivery, DNA sequencing, clinical diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and chemical synthesis. The materials used in these systems should be biocompatible, optically transparent, rapid to prototype and low cost to manufacture, characteristics of PDMS.

In the pharmaceutical field, PDMS derivatives have been widely used as coatings for controlled drug delivery systems. The main advantages of these materials are the ease of tuning the desired drug release pattern, improved film formation and storage stability. Recognizing its immense potential, CD Bioparticles has significantly broadened its PDMS offerings to cater to the evolving needs of researchers, including PDMS Grafted Triethoxysilane, Si-PSSNa, Butyl-PDMS-Triethoxysilane, and Cyclocarbonate-PDMS-Cyclocarbonate.

CD Bioparticles offers various Biopolymers & Synthetic Polymers for customers worldwide. CD Bioparticles is committed to easing the burden on its customers by reducing cumbersome chemical synthesis, formulation and purification, improving drug loading efficiency and yield of drug delivery materials, and helping customers track and image the distribution of polymer-based (nano)materials to avoid strong immunoreactivity or xenobiotic reactions to the materials.

CD Bioparticles can provide customers with a wide range of functional groups/targeting ligands/tags covering polymers for loading, modification, specific targeting, tracking and detection, as well as functional groups in different densities or different chemical geometries to fabricate biomaterials with controllable functionality and other physical/chemical properties (e.g. mechanical properties of cross-linking agents), helping customers to improve the biocompatibility, activity and functionality of polymers that allow for controlled delivery profiles of drug delivery vehicles.

Beyond the diverse product range, CD Bioparticles also provides exceptional customer support, offering expert guidance and technical assistance to researchers navigating the intricacies of PDMS utilization.

With its expanded PDMS portfolio and unwavering commitment to scientific advancement, CD Bioparticles strives to provide its customers with the most accurate and reliable tools for drug delivery. For more information on the new PDMS, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/polydimethylsiloxane.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.