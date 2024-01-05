Wallpaper Industry: Technology Distributors and Wholesalers

Wallpaper Industry Data Book – Vinyl, Nonwoven, Paper and Fabric Wallpaper Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Wallpaper Industry was valued at USD 1,733.42 million in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s wallpaper industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Vinyl Wallpaper Market Insights

The global Vinyl Wallpaper market size was estimated at USD 632.61 million in 2022 and is projected to expand further at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. The significant popularity of this product type in both the residential and commercial sectors can be ascribed to the need for vinyl-based wallpapers. Vinyl wallpaper demand is increasing as a result of peel-and-stick wallpaper’s convenience. They are constructed using an adhesive base and a vinyl film on top.

Solid-sheet vinyl and fabric coated with vinyl are two types of vinyl-based wallpapers. Moreover, architects and interior designers prefer vinyl-based wallpapers because they can be used successfully in both high- and low-traffic areas. In addition to being in a variety of finishes and colors, vinyl-based wallpapers are also more durable, which increases demand for them.

Due to their ease of cleaning and high durability, the market for wallpapers made of vinyl is growing. Also, the vinyl wall covering may be simply restored if it is damaged. Vinyl is a good option for high-traffic environments like schools and hospitals because of its fire resistance. For instance, Dovely, an Italian company, offers the fire-resistant vinyl-coated wallpaper SILHOUETTE MOUNTAIN. It is a high-quality, 290g, vinyl-coated, paper-backed digital wallpaper.

Nonwoven Wallpaper Market Insights

The global Nonwoven Wallpaper Market size was valued at USD 355.05 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Consumers prefer nonwoven wallpaper in large part because it supports digital printing. Nonwoven substrates are becoming more and more necessary due to the rising demand for wallpaper that has been digitally produced.

Nonwoven wallpapers maintain their structural stability in both dry and wet settings when combined with the printing solution. The gauze, tea bags, and coffee filters that are made with a precise blend of synthetic and natural fibers are utilized to manufacture these wallpapers. The fibers are mixed with binders strengthened with acrylates and frequently blended with additional colors to achieve opacity.

Wallpaper Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Wallpaper material manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Wallpaper Industry are:

Sangetsu Corporation

York Wall Coverings Inc.

Brewster Wallpaper Corporation

Schumacher & Co.

AS Creation Tapeten AG.

