BlockONE Announces Enhanced Student Living Experience Across ISU Campus

Ames, Iowa, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — BlockONE is revolutionizing student housing with a suite of high-quality living spaces situated directly across the street from Iowa State University. Catering exclusively to the lifestyle of ISU student living, BlockONE offers three distinct living options: 23Twenty Lincoln, The Edge, and University Towers. These options are designed to cater to diverse preferences and styles, ensuring a personalized living experience for every student.

With a focus on modern amenities and community, BlockONE’s apartments offer a 24-hour fitness center, a relaxing courtyard complete with hammocks and grill stations, dedicated study and gaming spaces. Designed to foster both academic success and a vibrant social life, these facilities are complemented by regular resident social events, creating a dynamic and supportive community.

Key apartment features include a range of studio to 4-bedroom floorplans, private bathrooms, walk-in closets, high-speed internet, and in-unit laundry. Each living space is fully furnished, boasting hardwood-style floors, granite countertops, and a flat-panel HDTV in every living room.

The community doesn’t end at the apartment door. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse with gaming space, a basketball court, a business center, and group study rooms. Outdoor life is enhanced with a courtyard featuring a fire pit, grilling stations, and hammocks, perfect for relaxation and socializing.

To learn more, please visit their website or call the leasing office at (515) 523-6834.

About BlockONE: BlockONE is a premier developer of student housing communities, offering a range of living options designed to meet the unique needs of university students. With a commitment to quality, community, and convenience, BlockONE is dedicated to enhancing the student living experience, providing homes that are both comfortable and conducive to academic success.

Company: BlockONE

Address: 2320 Lincoln Way

City: Ames

State: Iowa

Zip code: 50014

Telephone number: (515) 523-6834