Life Science Microscopes Industry: Reshaping The Future

Global life science microscopes Industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global life science microscopes industry generated over USD 3.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Surgical Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical microscopes market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 11.37% over the forecast period. Complex minimally invasive neurosurgery and ENT procedures demand more precision from the surgeons performing the operations. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced products is driving the demand for surgical microscopes as they are more precise, offer better illumination sources, and provide options for customization and technology integration based on the complexity of the procedures. Emerging technologies such as wide-angle illumination, Red Reflex illumination, automation and augmented reality microscopy are expected to boost the demand for surgical microscopes. International players like Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Leica Microsystems are contributing to the market by providing highly advanced, automated, and robotic surgical microscopes for more precision.

The surgical microscopes market is segmented based on type, applications, and end-use. Based on type it is divided into casters, wall-mounted, tabletop, and ceiling-mounted. The on-caster microscopes held a significant share in 2021 and are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Portability and flexibility of the devices for better adjustment during surgeries and easy maintenance are some of the key factors governing this segment’s growth.

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The in-vitro fertilization microscopes market was valued at USD 94.03 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 193.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.37% from 2022 to 2030. Improving the success rate of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedures and the availability of financial assistance are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, product innovations by manufacturers are increasing treatment efficiency and are expected to reduce the procedure cost.

The inverted microscope segment dominated the overall in vitro fertilization microscopes market in terms of revenue share in 2021 due to its compatibility with micromanipulators for use in Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) procedures and comparatively high product cost. The stereo microscope held the second-largest revenue share due to innovations in time-lapse microscopy, reducing the time required for embryo assessment.

The end-user segment is classified into clinical and academic research. The clinical segment dominated the overall in vitro fertilization microscopes market in terms of revenue share in 2021 due to factors such as increased adoption of IVF treatment. Europe dominated the in vitro fertilization microscopes market in 2021 due to factors such as growing fertility tourism, legal reforms, and product innovation. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing awareness and availability of IVF services.

Super-resolution Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global super-resolution microscopes market was valued to be USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for super-resolution microscopy in nanotechnology and its wide application in the life science industry mainly in microbiology, oncology for cancer cell proliferation, biomedical imaging, and drug discovery are the key reasons for the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements in diagnostic techniques, increasing government support, and corporate funding for microscopy are a few other key factors driving the market.

The Life Science application segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the growth in applications of super-resolution microscopy in the life science verticals such as molecular biology, biomedical imaging, and drug discovery. However, the nanotechnology segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the significant development of technology in the U.S. and the local presence of top market leaders in the country. Various initiatives and funding to support the development of advanced technology by the U.S. government are also driving market growth in North America.

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global life science scanning electron microscope market size was valued at USD 912.02 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period to reach an estimated value of USD 1.79 billion by 2030. Increasing R&D activities in the field of nanotechnology & life sciences, and product innovations are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of scanning electron microscopes may hamper the growth of the market.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into material science, nanotechnology, life science, semiconductors, and other applications. In 2021, life science dominated the market due to the availability of several products with special applications in the field of life science. However, the nanotechnology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expected launch of technologically advanced products due to growing investments by several major players and the rising adoption of such products in emerging countries.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Life Science Microscopes Industry are –

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Leica Microsystems

• Olympus Corporation

• Nikon Corporation

• Applied Precision (GE Healthcare)

• Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH

• Synaptive Medical

• Alcon, Inc. (Novartis)

• Topcon Corporation

• ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

• Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

• Seiler Instrument Inc.

• Chammed Co. Ltd