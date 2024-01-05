West Edge Presents the Finest Student Apartments in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, Colorado, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — West Edge is the ultimate choice for student housing in Colorado Springs, steps from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS). Their luxurious apartments offer elegance, affordability, and student-centric amenities. Located within walking distance of the academic campus, West Edge redefines student living, going beyond the essentials to provide an exceptional experience.

West Edge’s apartment amenities cater to modern students, featuring various floorplans from studios to 6-bedroom options, all with private bathrooms and walk-in closets. These fully furnished apartments boast hardwood-style floors, granite counters, and flat-panel HDTVs. Students can enjoy in-unit laundry, high-speed internet, per-person contracts, and roommate matching.

The community offers a resort-style pool, basketball court, bouldering wall, and ski simulator. Residents can socialize at grilling stations, relax by the fire pit, or use the 24-hour fitness center and gaming lounge. The rooftop deck offers stunning Pikes Peak views. West Edge delivers study lounges, a business center, parking, bike storage, a pet park, and a pet-friendly community with regular social events to foster connections among residents and their friends.

For more information or to learn more about West Edge’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (719) 208-7087.

About West Edge: West Edge is a leading student housing community serving the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. Offering a range of apartment options and an array of modern amenities, West Edge is committed to providing students with a comfortable and enriching living experience near the UCCS campus. With a focus on affordability and convenience, West Edge sets the standard for student apartments in Colorado Springs.

Company name: West Edge

Address: 1121 Austin Bluffs Parkway

City: Colorado Springs

State: Colorado

Zipcode: 80918

Phone number: (719) 208-7087