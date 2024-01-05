The Study Hub: Trendy Student Apartments from Alight Norman

Norman, OK, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Norman proudly presents its cutting-edge student apartments in Norman, Oklahoma, strategically positioned near the University of Oklahoma campus for ultimate convenience. These apartments offer a comfortable living experience for students, allowing easy access to classes, libraries, and campus activities. Say goodbye to long commutes and embrace academic excellence with Alight Norman.

These apartments boast various modern amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. Each unit comes fully furnished, complete with in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi, and a TV in the living room. In addition, this community offers a host of amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, a hammock pavilion for relaxation, basketball and volleyball courts for sports enthusiasts, and a well-equipped business center. Alight Norman ensures that students have everything they need for both work & play.

At Alight Norman, they believe that quality living shouldn’t come at an exorbitant price. Their gated community provides a secure environment, and a shuttle bus service to campus ensures you’re always connected. With on-site management, they prioritize your comfort and convenience. With Alight Norman, students can enjoy a high-quality living experience without breaking the bank.

To explore more about Alight Norman’s student housing, please visit their website or contact them at (405) 253-8000.

About Alight Norman: Alight Norman is committed to providing students with the ultimate off-campus living experience. They aim to offer top-notch amenities and convenience at an affordable price, ensuring that students can focus on their education while enjoying a comfortable and vibrant community. They believe in making student life as hassle-free and enjoyable as possible & are proud to be the preferred choice for student housing in Norman, OK.

Company name: Alight Norman

Address: 2657 Classen Boulevard

City: Norman

State: Oklahoma

Zip code: 73071

Phone number: (405) 253-8000