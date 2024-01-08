Hobart Buyers Agents Renamed Shepherd & Co: Elevating Real Estate Buyer’s Advocacy in Tasmania

Hobart, Tasmania, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant rebranding initiative, the well-known Hobart Buyers Agents has transformed into Shepherd & Co Real Estate Advisory, heralding a new era in real estate services in Tasmania. This change is not merely cosmetic; it represents a deeper commitment to providing innovative and personalised buyer’s advocacy services, catering to the nuanced demands of property buyers across the state.

With the launch of Shepherd & Co, clients can expect an enhanced level of service, combining the trusted expertise they have come to know with new, forward-thinking strategies. This rebranding is a testament to the company’s evolution, keeping pace with the dynamic real estate market and the ever-changing needs of buyers in Tasmania.

The team at Shepherd & Co, building on the legacy of Hobart Buyers Agents, brings an unparalleled depth of market knowledge, negotiation skills, and a commitment to ethical practices. Understanding that purchasing property is a significant life decision, Shepherd & Co is dedicated to making this process as seamless and successful as possible for their clients.

The new name symbolises the company’s broader vision – to shepherd clients through the complexities of the property market with expertise and care. Shepherd & Co stands out for its tailored approach, ensuring that each client’s unique requirements and aspirations are met with the most suitable property solutions.

The rebranding also reflects Shepherd & Co’s dedication to innovation in property buying. The company is adopting advanced technologies and data-driven strategies to enhance property search and evaluation processes. This modern approach, combined with their deep-rooted understanding of the local market, positions Shepherd & Co as a leader in Tasmania’s real estate sector.

Furthermore,the company is committed to building long-term relationships with its clients. They believe in providing value beyond the transaction, offering ongoing support and advice to ensure clients continue to thrive in their new properties. This client-centric philosophy is at the heart of everything they do.

“At Shepherd & Co, we recognise the importance of community and are actively involved in local initiatives. Our approach goes beyond business, contributing to the development and well-being of the communities we serve,” says Jasmin Rankin, founder and advisor at Shepherd & Co.

This rebranding marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company, one that promises to bring a fresh perspective to property buying in Tasmania. With a focus on integrity, innovation, and impeccable service, the team is poised to redefine the standards of buyer’s advocacy in the region.

Clients old and new are invited to experience the Shepherd & Co difference – where buying property is not just a transaction, but a journey guided by expertise, care, and a commitment to achieving the best outcomes.

For more information or to engage their services, please contact Shepherd & Co today or visit their website.

About Shepherd & Co Real Estate Advisory

Shepherd & Co Real Estate Advisory, formerly Hobart Buyers Agent, proudly provides unbiased, proactive, and professional representation in a competitive buyer’s agent niche market. We are the original and highest regarded Hobart based property advocacy, passionately representing the needs and interests of both local, interstate, and overseas clients.

Contact Information:

Jasmin Rankin

Founder and Advisor

Shepherd & Co Real Estate Advisory

246 Elizabeth St, Hobart 7000, Australia

1800 957 975

hello@shepherdandco.com.au

https://shepherdandco.com.au/