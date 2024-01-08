Embark on Breathtaking Scenic Drives with Aussie Bargain Car Rentals’ SUVs on the Sunshine Coast

Sunshine Coast, QLD, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Aussie Bargain Car Rentals, a leading car rental service in the Sunshine Coast, is thrilled to announce its latest fleet of SUV rentals designed for the ultimate scenic driving experience. This initiative caters to tourists and travellers looking to explore the picturesque landscapes of the Sunshine Coast.

Their SUVs provide the perfect combination of comfort, style, and ruggedness, ideal for navigating the scenic routes of the Sunshine Coast. Whether it’s a family adventure or a solo expedition, their rental vehicles are equipped to ensure a memorable journey as you discover some of Australia’s most stunning coastal scenery.

“Understanding the diverse needs of our clients, we offer flexible SUV rental plans. From short day trips to extended explorations, our team is dedicated to providing personalised solutions that align with every traveller’s itinerary,” says Ken Holdaway, owner at Aussie Bargain Car Rentals.

Aussie Bargain Car Rentals prioritises safety and satisfaction of their customers. Their SUVs are regularly serviced and maintained to the highest standards, ensuring a safe and reliable driving experience as you traverse the scenic byways of the Sunshine Coast.

Their commitment extends beyond just providing rental cars. We offer comprehensive support, from route recommendations to prompt customer service, ensuring that every aspect of your rental experience is seamless and enjoyable.

To explore the scenic wonders of the Sunshine Coast with quality SUV rentals, contact Aussie Bargain Car Rentals or directly book your next adventure at their website.

About Aussie Bargain Car Rentals

Aussie Bargain Car Rentals are a family owned and operated car rental business. They have been operating continuously since 2005 in Marcoola, right beside the Sunshine Coast Airport. Now in their 17th year of operation, the business has a sound knowledge of customers’ needs when it comes to Sunshine Coast car hire. Join their loyal following of customers for bargain priced car, campervan, and SUV rentals on the Sunshine Coast without compromising on cleanliness, quality or safety.

