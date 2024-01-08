Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services: Transforming Lives with Innovative Occupational Therapy

Sunshine Coast, QLD, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services, a renowned provider of therapeutic services for children and teens with disabilities, today unveils its groundbreaking approach to occupational therapy, a program that promises to break barriers and transform lives in the Sunshine Coast community.

Occupational therapy at Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services is not just about treatment. It’s about empowering children and teens with disabilities to live fuller, more independent lives. Their team of dedicated occupational therapists employs a range of innovative techniques and tools designed to improve daily living skills, enhance sensory processing, and promote physical and cognitive development.

“Understanding that each child is unique, our occupational therapy programs are tailored to meet the individual needs of each participant. We work closely with families and NDIS participants to create personalised therapy plans that address specific challenges and goals, from fine motor skill development to self-care routines,” says Ala Pietranik, marketing and communications manager at Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services.

Beyond providing therapy to children, they are committed to supporting parents and caregivers. They offer education and resources to help families understand and effectively support their child’s therapeutic journey.

The commitment to comprehensive care extends beyond the clinic walls. As a service provider, they collaborate with schools, medical professionals, and community organisations to ensure a holistic approach to each child’s development.

The team at Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services invites NDIS participants and parents of children and teens with disabilities to explore how occupational therapy services can make a difference in their lives.

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, contact Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services or visit their website.

About Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services

Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services is a not-for-profit organisation that provides a transdisciplinary team of psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, and family services. They have a thirty-year heritage that is proudly focused on the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Caboolture and Gympie regions. They now have centres at Nambour, Maroochydore, Kawana Waters, Caboolture and Gympie.

Contact Information:

Ala Pietranik

Marketing and Communications Manager

Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services

Unit 8/42 Beerburrum Rd,

Caboolture QLD 4510, Australia

(07) 5353 9130

marketing@ybl.org.au

https://catts.org.au/