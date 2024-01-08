Blue Whale Moving Thinks Outside The Box To Make Relocations Easier

Austin, TX, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Award-winning relocation specialist Blue Whale Moving has earned hundreds of plaudits from clients for its exceptional service and experience. It consistently ensures smooth manoeuvres at critical times in people’s lives.

Backed with a well-regarded reputation, Blue Whale has quickly become Austin’s leading moving company, with its licensed and insured team happily handling moves either large or small, near or far. Their dedication to the job ensures that every aspect of a relocation is without challenges.

The much-loved family-owned company provides comprehensive services for moving of all types and sizes: local, long-distance, residential, apartment and commercial. It also offers packing services, junk removal and even storage facilities.

Blue Whale’s service area covers the state of Texas, with a focus on Austin and the surrounding suburbs, such as Buda, Cedar Park, Kyle, Lakeway, Leander, Pflugerville and Round Rock.

“Our team is driven with a passion to deliver an exceptional service, and that means safely transporting treasured and much-loved items safely and reliably,” said a company official. “The overriding aim is to bring peace of mind to clients and exceptional service to the moving industry.”

This Austin moving company provides clear and no-nonsense price quotes for its moving services, and backs that up with fast and efficient customer service – and Texas hospitality throughout every step of the moving process.

While a five-time winner of The Austin Chronicle’s Best of Austin Award for its services, hundreds of clients have also attested to its desire to go the extra mile for them.

Client Stephen de M. commented: “I worked with Blue Whale Movers for a two-part move – first into their storage and then to my new place. Their service exceeded my expectations. Terra, in particular, stood out for her exceptional customer service. Her pleasant demeanor, kindness, and thoughtfulness when I called the office made every interaction a breeze. She truly went above and beyond.

“Supporting a locally owned business like Blue Whale Movers was an added bonus. Their dedication to their community shines through in their service.I recommend Blue Whale Movers to anyone in need of a smooth, stress-free move.”

Tracy M added: “I have used Blue Whale 3 times now and I have been extremely pleased every time.Brian Moses and Moises Mejia moved my furniture on Saturday. They were professional, courteous, and were very careful with my antique furniture. I highly recommend this company. I will definitely use them in the future!”

To find out more about their services, call 512 328-6688 or visit their website: https://www.bluewhale.com/.