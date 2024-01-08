Shreekant Patil, Mentor at Startup India, Conducts Successful One-on-One Mentorship Session at GESCOE, Nashik

Nashik, India, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, a dedicated mentor at Startup India, recently conducted a highly successful one-on-one mentorship session at Gokhale Education Society College of Engineering, GESCOE, E-Cell Inovcreata, Nashik. The session took place on January 6th, 2024, from 11 AM to 1 PM and focused on essential aspects of startup business models, pitching, seed funding, hackathons, ideation, and more.

During the engaging session, Mr. Shreekant Patil imparted valuable insights to the present students, providing guidance and support to help them enhance their understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape. His expertise and deep knowledge in the field brought immense value to the session, and the participating students were highly appreciative of the learning experience.

In light of the overwhelmingly positive response from the students, who expressed great enthusiasm and satisfaction with the workshop, they have requested for such one-on-one mentorship workshops to be conducted regularly at their college. In response to this, Mr. Patil has graciously committed to fulfilling their wish and has pledged to continue providing his guidance and mentorship to the budding entrepreneurs at GESCOE.

Mr. Shreekant Patil’s dedication to nurturing and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs has been widely lauded, and his efforts are sure to have a lasting impact on the aspiring minds of GESCOE.

If you’re looking for assistance for your startup, your business journey, govt seed funding, govt schemes, initiative, subsidy, please contact Shreekant Patil, Nashik ( Mentor at Startup India, MAARG, BIRAC, AYE)

Contact – WhatsApp: https://alvo.chat/2O9a