Flordia s Elevated Student Life Awaits at Aero on 24th

Gainesville, Florida, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Aero on 24th, a brand-new student housing community, has officially opened its doors to students attending the University of Florida and Santa Fe Community College. Ideally situated within walking distance to Butler Plaza and less than a mile from the UF campus, Aero on 24th is redefining the student living experience.

Aero on 24th presents students with a premium living experience at the heart of Gainesville. Its strategic location provides effortless access to campus and nearby conveniences. This community offers comfortable and chic living with 1, 2, and 4-bedroom floorplans, fully furnished units, private bedroom-bathroom suites, and modern amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more.

Aero on 24th boasts a pet-friendly community brimming with exceptional apartment and communal offerings. Unwind by the opulent pool with cabanas, or stay active at the 24/7 fitness center equipped with a cardio theater and studio. The sprawling 9,000-square-foot clubhouse is perfect for social gatherings, studying, or work. Enjoy an outdoor kitchen, a business hub, a gaming center, and engaging resident social events.

To learn more about Aero on 24th’s students living in Gainesville, FL, please visit their website or call them at (352) 554-5115.

About Aero on 24th: Aero on 24th is committed to providing top-quality student housing that enhances the college experience. Located near the University of Florida and Santa Fe Community College, Aero on 24th offers students a stylish and convenient place to live, complete with modern amenities and a vibrant community atmosphere.

Company name: Aero on 24th

Address: 3658 SW 24th Avenue

City: Gainesville

State: Florida

Zip code: 32607

Phone number: (352) 554-5115