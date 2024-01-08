Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2023-2030: Market Segmentation and Growth Potential

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry | Forecast 2030

The economic value generated by the pharmaceutical packaging industry was estimated at approximately USD 117,007.3 million in 2021. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of the products, distribution & supply, and application of the product in the end use industry.

The value chain of the pharmaceutical packaging market comprises raw material suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers/distribution channels, and end-use industries. Pharmaceutical packaging products primarily include plastic bottles, caps & closures, blister packs, syringes, vials, pouches, and tubes. The key raw materials used for manufacturing the aforementioned packaging products include polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), aluminum, and glass.

Plastic Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Insights

Plastic is light in weight, easy to mold, and considerably cheaper than metal and glass. Therefore, end-use companies majorly prefer plastic-based packaging products. Increasing demand for convenience, lightweight, and travel-friendly packaged pharmaceutical products from this industry is expected to augment the growth of the plastic & polymers material segment in the coming years.

Polypropylene (PP) accounted for the largest share in the plastic & polymers material segment in 2022. Polypropylene is considered an economical material as it offers a combination of mechanical, physical, electrical, and thermal characteristics that are not found in any other thermoplastic. When compared to high or low-density polyethylene, polypropylene exhibits a higher working temperature and tensile strength.

Parenteral Containers Market Insights

Parenteral containers include cartridges, vials & ampoules, syringes and bottles. Most of these parenteral containers made of glass and partial portion of the containers are made of plastic. The growing significance of biotech drugs and cost sensitivity in the healthcare sector have resulted in establishment of stringent regulations related to the drug delivery products. Most of the glass pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers are investing in vials aimed at increasing the shelf life of the drug. The companies such as SCHOTT AG and Gerresheimer AG (Gx RHOC) ensure tight geometric tolerances with the help of 100% camera inspection for tubing and containers in their vials. Gerresheimer AG uses Gx THOR (Thermal Hydrolytic Optimization and Reduction), a technology developed to reduce delamination susceptibility in vials and Gx FLASH, another proprietary test procedure to predict the susceptibility of vials to delamination.

Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Insights

The Primary packaging first envelopes the drug and protects it from contamination. Along with protection, primary packaging used in this industry is often involved in dispensing and dosing drug contents. Labels containing information regarding drug use, caution, and others are often printed or attached to primary packaging products such as bottles, pouches, tubes, vials, blister packs, and others.

Primary pharmaceutical packaging is expected to emerge as the largest segment over the forecast period. This can be contributed to factors such as minimal product-package interaction, protection of quality, and enhanced performance at point-of-use. In addition, ease-of-use for the patient is a major driving factor for the primary packaging segment on account of the increasing trend of self-medication. Further, the complex needs of the rapidly growing biologics market are spurring developments in parenteral packaging.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Insights

The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market size to be valued at USD 47.7 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing stringent quality requirements and outsourcing of pharmaceutical packaging to contract packagers in emerging countries are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing the packaging activities to contract packagers to reduce the overall cost of production and speed to market. This is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, lack of in-house packaging capabilities, expertise, and budget constraints are the major issues faced by small pharmaceutical companies in the industry. Contract packaging service providers are recognized as an effective approach to curb such issues of the small companies owing to the low-cost service offering.

