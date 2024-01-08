Moulin Rouge: The Musical is coming to London!

London, UK, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — The spectacular and sensational musical based on the hit film by Baz Luhrmann is set to dazzle audiences at the Piccadilly Theatre from April 2024. Moulin Rouge: The Musical tells the story of a young poet who falls in love with a beautiful courtesan at the legendary Parisian nightclub, where glamour, romance and tragedy collide.

Featuring a dazzling array of songs from pop, rock, opera and musical theatre, Moulin Rouge: The Musical is a feast for the eyes and ears. The show has been hailed as “a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and love” by The New York Times, and has won numerous awards, including 10 Tony Awards in 2020.

Moulin Rouge: The Musical is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The cast includes Aaron Tveit as Christian, Karen Olivo as Satine, Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic and spectacle of Moulin Rouge: The Musical in London. Moulin Rouge Tickets are on sale now at www.moulinrougemusical.com/london or by calling 0844 871 7627. Book your London theatre tickets today and enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory!