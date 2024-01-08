Alight Fayetteville: Your Gateway to Superior Towson Student Housing

Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Fayetteville, the ultimate student housing destination in Fayetteville, AR, offers a top-notch off-campus living experience designed specifically for university students. Situated in the heart of Fayetteville, it provides unparalleled convenience with its proximity to the University of Arkansas, ensuring easy access to classes and campus life for academic excellence.

Alight Fayetteville boasts an impressive array of apartment amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. Every apartment is fully furnished with in-unit laundry, private bedrooms, high-speed internet, and roommate matching, streamlining the leasing process for students.

The community amenities at Alight Fayetteville are equally impressive, offering students a wide range of recreational and social opportunities. Residents can relax by the resort-style pool, maintain an active lifestyle at the 24-hour fitness center, or engage in friendly competitions at the basketball and sand volleyball courts. This pet-friendly community also features grilling stations, firepits, private study rooms, and a game room. Students enjoy a hassle-free college experience with free parking and a convenient campus shuttle service.

Please visit their website to learn more about Alight Fayetteville’s student housing options or contact them at (479) 251-1042.

About Alight Fayetteville: Alight Fayetteville is a leading provider of student housing in Fayetteville, AR. With a prime location near the University of Arkansas, Alight Fayetteville offers a wide range of apartment and community amenities to enhance the student living experience. Their commitment to creating a convenient and comfortable environment for students sets them apart as a premier choice for off-campus housing in Fayetteville.

