Chinese New Year Sale 2024: Bundle Offers in Singapore!

Singapore, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Chinese New Year Sale 2024 Exciting Bundles are Here! Whether you believe it or not, there are a number of people who are waiting for bundle offers around Singapore. Why? The answer is simple, bundle offers come with multiple products at affordable prices. Rather than buying individually, use these bundle offers to save maximum.

Here we have some bundles that you cannot miss literally!

Solid Laminate Main Door with Mild Steel Gate & Digital Lock

Our first bundle has the following products.

Bundle Set 1

  • 3×7 ft Solid Laminate Main Door
  • 3×7 ft Mild Steel Gate
  • Hafele DL7600 (fire rated) Digital door lock
  • Hafele GL5600 Digital gate lock

 

Bundle Set 2

  • 3×7 ft Solid Laminate Main Door
  • 3×7 ft Mild Steel Gate
  • Hafele PP8100 (fire rated) Digital door lock
  • Hafele GL5600 Digital gate Lock

Bundle Set 3

  • 3×7 ft Solid Laminate Main Door
  • 3×7 ft Mild Steel Gate
  • Solity GM-6000BK (fire rated) Digital door lock
  • Solity GD-65B Digital gate Lock

Bundle Set 4

  • 3×7 ft Solid Laminate Main Door
  • 3×7 ft Mild Steel Gate
  • Solity GP-6000BK (fire rated) Digital door lock
  • Solity GD-65B Digital gate Lock

Bundle Set 5

  • 3×7 ft Solid Laminate Main Door
  • 3×7 ft Mild Steel Gate
  • Hafele ER5100 Digital door lock
  • Hafele GL5600 Digital gate Lock

Bundle Set 6

  • 3×7 ft Solid Laminate Main Door
  • 3×7 ft Mild Steel Gate
  • Solity GA-65B Digital door lock
  • Solity GD-65B Digital gate Lock

Laser Cut Gate & Digital Locks: Chinese New Year Sale 2024  Bundle

hdb-laser-cut-gate-fire-rated-digital-lock-singapore

Laser-cut gates have sharp designs with smooth finishing.  Use this year-end sale to own these laser-cut gates and digital gate locks together.

Bundle Set 1

  • 3×7 Ft Laser Cut Gate
  • Kaiser+ M1500 GNK Digital gate Lock

Bundle Set 2

  • 3×7 Ft Laser Cut Gate
  • Kaiser+ M1590 SKK Digital gate Lock

Bundle Set 3

  • 3×7 Ft Laser Cut Gate
  • Hafele ER5100 Digital gate Lock

Bundle Set 4

  • 3×7 Ft Laser Cut Gate
  • Hafele GL5600 Digital gate Lock

Standing Height Adjustable Onedesk : Chinese New Year Sale 2024 Bundle

height-adjustable-standing-table-one-desk-singapore-doorvisual

The OneDesk Adjustable Desk is a game-changer in the world of workspace furniture. Its ergonomic design, seamless height adjustment, personalization options, and integrated cable management make it the ideal choice for anyone looking to create a comfortable and productive workspace.

Give a boost to your productivity with this bundle.

Laser Cut Unit Number Plate : Chinese New Year sale 2024 Bundle

Unit number plates, also known as personalized or custom plates, offer house owners a unique opportunity to showcase their personal style. These plates have become increasingly popular in recent years.

  • Get any laser-cut unit number plate with the purchase of any door, gates, or digital locks.

Slide and Swing Door Special Chinese New Year Sale 2024

slide-and-swing-toilet-door

This is a dedicated slide and Swing door bundle!

Bundle: Two Slide and swing doors

Addons: Customize with a Full Louver design.

Black and white frames are available.

Conclusion

The year-end sale promotion bundles are a fantastic way to make the most of your shopping experience and save money. Take advantage of these bundle deals and own doors, gates, and digital locks at this affordable price.

Treat yourself to height-adjustable Onedesk, and no more clumsy work hours.

Remember to act fast, as these promotions won’t last forever.

Happy shopping!

