Kailash Hospital & Heart Institute Successfully Performs Rare Heart Procedure, Pioneering Breakthrough in Cardiac Care

Noida, India, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Kailash Hospital & Heart Institute (KHHI), under the leadership of Dr. Pallavi Sharma, Group Director, achieved a landmark success with the intricate treatment of Ebstein anomaly, a rare congenital heart condition affecting less than 1% of the population.

Mr. Antony Das, a 47-year-old male, had been experiencing distressing symptoms associated with the Ebstein anomaly, including shortness of breath, debilitating fatigue, and irregular heartbeats. These symptoms significantly impacted his quality of life, necessitating a tailored and innovative approach to address the condition.

Under the skilled hands of Dr. Satish Mathew, Senior Cardiac Surgeon at KHHI, a groundbreaking surgical technique was employed to address the anomaly. The procedure involved a novel repair technique that combined elements of minimally invasive surgery with precision-based reconstruction of the affected cardiac structures. This innovative approach aimed to restore normal cardiac function while minimizing the impact on surrounding tissues.

The surgical team utilized cutting-edge imaging technology, including advanced 3D imaging systems and intraoperative echocardiography. These technologies provided the surgical team with highly detailed, real-time visualization of the heart’s structures, enabling precise navigation and execution during the procedure. This sophisticated imaging played a pivotal role in ensuring accurate intervention and optimal outcomes for Mr. Das.

“This successful procedure for Ebstein anomaly marks a significant advancement in our cardiac care capabilities,” expressed Dr. Pallavi Sharma, Group Director of Kailash Hospital & Heart Institute. “Our commitment to pioneering treatments and delivering exceptional care remains unwavering, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

Kailash Hospital & Heart Institute, accredited by NABH and NABL, continues to lead in the healthcare industry with its dedicated team of specialists, a specialized 60-bed Critical Care Unit (CCU), and cutting-edge facilities.

About Kailash Hospital & Heart Institute:

Kailash Hospital & Heart Institute, with a legacy of 37 years in Noida, stands as a beacon of excellence in healthcare. Its commitment to innovation, patient-centric care, and pioneering treatments has established it as a leader in the healthcare industry.