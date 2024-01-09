Biomarkers Industry: Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Biomarkers Industry Data Book – Cardiac Biomarkers, Cancer Biomarkers, Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers, Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Biomarkers Industry was valued at USD 41.62 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s biomarkers industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Insights

The global cardiac biomarkers market size was valued at USD 13.98 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030. Cardiac biomarkers are witnessing growth owing to factors such as the high prevalence of acute coronary syndrome, technological advancements in cardiac biomarkers, rising demand for point-of-care (POC) cardiac testing kits, and high specificity in detecting cardiac diseases, especially myocardial infarction.

The enhanced usage of cardiac biomarkers in SARS-CoV-2 patients to minimize the risk of cardiac diseases further drives the demand. For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2021, biomarkers for cardiac injuries were elevated in complicated cases of COVID-19 patients and were directly associated with adverse disease outcomes. Thus, cardiac biomarkers enabled the disease management of severely ill patients.

Moreover, cardiac test kits contain an array of combination tests that detect the presence of biomarkers, facilitating the easier diagnosis of cardiac diseases. Increasing demand for these kits is due to quick diagnosis and fast results obtained through them, which reduces the diagnostic time involved, expediting the treatment process. In addition, they diagnose chest pain and help identify risk factors prior to the occurrence of adverse cardiac events.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Insights

The global neurological biomarkers market size was valued at USD 6.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements, a rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), dementia, brain tumors, & epilepsy, and increased funding for R&D of neurological biomarkers are factors responsible for market growth over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought both opportunities and challenges in the market for neurological biomarkers. While there was a growing demand for biomarkers due to the virus’s neurological implications, hurdles such as disruptions in research and development activities, delayed clinical trials, and economic constraints disrupted market expansion. These challenges can hinder market growth by impeding the timely introduction of new neurological biomarkers, affecting their overall adoption and market penetration.

An increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is anticipated to drive market advancement. As per WHO estimates, in the U.S., stroke is the third leading cause of death and Parkinson’s disease currently impacts around 1 million people in the country. Technological advancements in biomarkers have made it easier for physicians and researchers to track & manage brain health.

Biomarkers Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market has become intensely competitive, and products must successfully clear rigorous assessments, which puts them at a significant clinical advantage over existing products. However, existing brands are constantly renovating and improvising their products to maintain their market position. Consequently, new entrants must demonstrate improved performance in terms of safety, efficiency, precision, accuracy, speed, and user convenience. In addition, aggressive marketing and promotion of the products are key strategies adopted by players entering the market.

Key players operating in the Biomarkers Industry are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Epigenomics AG.

General Electric

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

