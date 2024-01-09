Antibodies Industry To Unlock Healthcare’s Next Frontier

Global antibodies industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The antibodies industry data book is a combination of the market data from seven reports namely, antibodies production, polyclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibodies, cancer monoclonal antibodies, research antibodies, custom antibodies, and mammalian polyclonal IgG antibodies market.

Antibody Production Market Growth & Trends

The antibodies industry has observed tremendous growth in the last couple of decades. There has been continuous advancement in the manufacturing technologies that are being implemented in producing these novel biologics. With the discovery of applications of polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies for research purposes as well as therapeutic purposes, the demand for antibodies production has increased exponentially. A large number of companies as well as CDMOs are involved in the manufacturing of antibodies at the commercial scale. The use of single-use technology such as single-use assemblies and single-use bioreactors has also played a crucial role in reducing the processing cost and boosting the production scale, thus pushing the antibodies production market growth. With major pharmaceutical key players investing in the manufacturing processes, the global market for antibodies production is likely to exhibit exponential growth in the forthcoming years.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created lucrative opportunities in this business. Several leading pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in R&D to create brand-new vaccinations, treatments, and testing tools for this pandemic. The need for antibodies production has greatly increased as a result of these intense R&D operations for the development of novel therapeutics. Additionally, a number of public and commercial entities are making significant efforts to fund the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. For instance, in April 2020, Emergent BioSolutions, a biopharmaceutical company, received USD 14.5 million from the federal government to work on an antibodies therapy study for COVID-19.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis & Forecast

In this market, the oncology segment led the global market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 35%. Monoclonal antibodies are being used extensively for the treatment of various cancers. Some of the major types of cancers being treated with mAbs include blood cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer. These indications collectively take up more than half of the oncology segment of this market.

Cancer is a class of chronic diseases categorized by uncontrolled cell growth. The increasing number of cancer cases is anticipated to increase the demand for monoclonal antibodies and propel market growth. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, by the end of 2022, there will be a projected 1.9 million diagnosed cancer cases and 609,360 deaths in the U.S. In addition, the estimates by the same source projected that in 2020, an estimated 176,000 people globally were diagnosed with multiple myeloma. In 2022, it is projected that more than 34,000 individuals will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and above 12,000 people will die in the U.S.

Research Antibodies Market Analysis & Forecast

In the research antibodies market, the rabbit source segment held the largest market share of 50.2% in 2022. Rabbits are regularly used for antibodies production, due to various advantages including higher affinity antibodies provided by rabbits as compared to those obtained from other animal hosts. Furthermore, rabbit-sourced antibodies offer higher specificity which makes them ideal for the detection of small molecules, hormones, and toxins among others.

The mouse source segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Mice have been predominantly used in the production of antibodies due to their high reproduction rate and smaller size. Furthermore, the main factor influencing their widespread use is the structural similarity between mouse and human antibodies, which can significantly drive their adoption for R&D applications. Major market players such as Abcam Plc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. have been continuously involved in the development of products and exploring new application areas for research antibodies.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Antibodies Industry are –

• Danaher Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• GE Healthcare

• Eppendorf AG

• Merck KGaA

• Amgen Inc

• Novartis AG

• AstraZeneca plc

• Abcam plc

• F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company