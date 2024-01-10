Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report: Assessing Key Players and Market Share

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry | Forecast 2030

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Data Book – Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Market

Grand View Research’s Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) chipset industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts (2019-2030), key players competitive benchmarking analysis, government regulatory data, macro-environmental analysis, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Wi-Fi 6 Market Insights

The global Wireless Fidelity 6 market generated over USD 9.90 billion revenue in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 24.10 billion by 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance network connectivity that can allow multiple users to access the network simultaneously at a consistent bandwidth capacity.

The Wireless Fidelity 6 market is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing need for high bandwidth to mitigate network congestion due to heavy network load. Moreover, the growth is further influenced by the rapidly growing demand for modern devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and routers with the supporting capability of new wireless frequency bands such as 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz. Additionally, offering Basic Service Set (BSS) colouring features in WiFi 6 technology allows users to improve network reliability in a dense ecosystem by enabling frames from the neighbour’s network. These frames help to minimize interference from other networks and boost the network speed. As a result, these chips are expected to witness increased demand across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The global Wi-Fi 6E chipset market size was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% from 2023 to 2030. The rising need for improved network low latency and bandwidth communications across companies is expected to drive the market over the projected period. The greatly increased data traffic has driven the need for enhanced network connectivity across numerous industries, including corporate and industrial. Thus, over the coming years, it is projected that the installation of Wi-Fi 6E devices will expand, as will the demand for their chipsets. Several companies across the globe are focusing on developing Wi-Fi 6E modules to power the upcoming laptops and PCs.

For instance, in November 2021, MediaTek Inc., a semiconductor company, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc. announced a collaboration to produce Wi-Fi 6E modules to power the next AMD Ryzen-series laptop and desktop PCs beginning in 2022 and beyond. The businesses have released the AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules, including the AMD RZ608 and AMD RZ616 modules, incorporating MediaTek’s Filogic 330P processor. The Filogic 330P chipset supports 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (2.4/5GHz) and 6E (6GHz band up to 7.125GHz) communication standards, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 (BT/BLE). In 2020, Broadcom Inc. unveiled the BCM4389, the world debut of the Wi-Fi 6E customer.

Wi-Fi 7 Market Insights

Wireless Fidelity 7 is a successor of WiFi. This is based on IEEE 802.11be standard. This is an upgrade in terms of Extremely High-Throughput (EHT) which will boost its video streaming speed and quality. With increasing demands for remote working, gaming, and video streaming, the consumer requires higher speed, stability, and connectivity. This can be used for connectivity purposes in smartphones, smart television, internet connectivity, wearable smart devices such as smartwatches, portable speakers, portable earphones, headphones, printers, intelligent refrigerators, intelligent washing machines, air conditioners, television remote, remote-operated systems, data transfer, smart charging of devices, connected automobile technology, and in the aviation industry. Apart from this, it can also be used to provide internet to various devices at a time. Qualcomm, Broadcomm, Intel Corporation, and MediaTek are key players in this sector.

WiFi 7 chipset provides more flexibility as well as capabilities to organizations helping them in their digital transformation journey. In the forecasted period it is expected that Wi-Fi 7 and 5G will work together and will introduce the use of advanced technologies such as distributed & cloud architectures, digitalization, edge computing, virtualization in the private wireless networks.

Segments forecast 2023 – 2030

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry, By Chipset Type

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry, By Device Type

WLAN Infrastructure Devices

Consumer Devices Smartphones/Tablets Desktops/Laptops AR/VR and Wearables Smart Home Devices Others

Wireless Cameras

Industrial IoT Devices

Connected Vehicles

Drones

Others

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry, By Application

Residentials/Consumers

Commercial Enterprises/Corporates Airports Stadiums Malls/Shops Hospitals Hotels & Restaurants Educational Campuses Others

Industrial Smart Manufacturing Energy & Utility Oil & Gas and Mining

Smart City

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Others

Competitive Landscape

The Wireless Fidelity chipset market is emerging with the presence of a prominent company in the market. Key industry participants include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom Inc, Celeno, Mediatek Inc., Nxp Semiconductors N.V. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, On Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc., STmicroelectronics N.V. And Texas Instruments Incorporated.

