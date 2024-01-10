Clinical Laboratory Industry – The Vital Pulse of Healthcare

Global clinical laboratory industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.The following data points will be included in the final product offering in two reports and one sector report overview.

The global clinical laboratory market combine to account for USD 321.20 billion in revenue in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 493.72 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 5.52% over the forecast period. The combination bundle is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces.

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Growth & Trends

The global clinical laboratory tests market was valued at USD 103.67 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 9.42% over the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of clinical laboratory tests, increasing prevalence of targeted diseases, and rising geriatric population. According to the UN data, in 2020, there were around 727 million individuals aged 65 and above globally. Moreover, the share of the global population aged 65 and above is expected to grow from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. Aging is considered a great risk factor for developing chronic diseases, which is expected to fuel the demand for clinical laboratory tests over the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of target diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and others is anticipated to fuel market growth. According to the WHO, in 2021, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. Around 17.9 million people die each year due to CVDs, which is about 31% of total death worldwide. The mortality rate of CVDs is higher in low and middle-income countries compared to high-income countries due to the low penetration rate of clinical tests in these regions. High unmet medical needs in developing regions are anticipated to create new opportunities for the market stakeholders. Moreover, increasing awareness among people regarding early diagnosis of diseases is anticipated to propel the market growth over the projected period.

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Growth & Trends

The global clinical laboratory service market was valued at USD 217.53 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 3.24% over the forecast period. Increasing burden of chronic diseases, growing demand for early diagnostic tests, and increasing research activities to develop novel diagnostic and therapeutic solutions are expected to increase the market for clinical laboratory service market. Moreover, advancements in data management and sample preparation due to the growing volume of testing are further supporting the market growth.

Increasing research activities by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research & academic institutes are driving the demand for clinical laboratory services to study different health conditions across the globe. As of January 2023, ClinicalTrials.gov registered 439,527 research studies, out of which, around 31% of clinical studies were registered in the U.S. Moreover, the presence of intense research activities related to genetic & proteomics, cancer, and other life-threaten diseases is expected to drive revenue generation in the coming years. Presence of several genetic and tumor tests in the development phases is further anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Most research studies are being conducted in North America and Europe region. A large number of clinical studies conducted in these regions are due to favorable government policies, the presence of strong market players coupled with heavy investments done by them in R&D activities. However, research activities are expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region over in next couple of years. Increasing shift towards the APAC region, high unmet medical needs, low operational cost, and increasing contract research organizations in the region will boost the demand for clinical laboratory services in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Clinical Laboratory Industry are –

• Abbott

• ARUP Laboratories

• OPKO Health, Inc.

• Bioscientia Healthcare GmbH

• Charles River Laboratories

• NeoGenomics Laboratories

• Healthscope

• Labco

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• QIAGEN

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd

• Sonic Healthcare Limited

• Merck KGaA

• Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Inc.

• Cinven

• DaVita Inc.

• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

• Almac Group