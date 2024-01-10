ProDevLabs LLC Announces New, Expansive Headquarters in Southborough, MA

Southborough, MA, 2024-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — ProDevLabs LLC, a newly launched product development lab, established new headquarters at 144 Turnpike Road in Southborough, MA. The 5000 square foot facility accommodates the company’s 8 employees with room to expand with 10 new hires.

ProDevLabs performs groundbreaking work as a product development lab focused on chronic inflammatory diseases, including wound care, cancer, infections/biofilms, and neuropathologies such as traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

“We are delighted to establish a foothold in one of the world’s most fertile areas for scientific research and professionals,” noted Dr. Mitch Sanders, PhD. He added, “From a small town in Southborough we will serve international brands and life changing advanced wound care products and novel therapeutics for chronic inflammatory diseases.”

ProDevLabs helps develop and optimize drugs and medical devices, with specializations in wound care therapeutics and antimicrobials. The lab covers the entire development process for drugs and medical devices from basic R&D to product launch. ProDevLabs have successfully transformed clients’ ideas and patent portfolios into focused and defensible intellectual property.

ProDevLabs is directed by industry expert Dr. Mitch Sanders. Mitch is a serial entrepreneur & angel investor with 40 years of experience in diagnostics, preclinical animal models, and clinical product development in advanced wound care. Sanders has 65 plus peer reviewed papers and granted world-wide patents. For Alira Health (formerly CMC Consulting) and ECI Biotech, Mitch secured $60M in development funding, and grants. In 2019, Mitch was nominated to be Chair of the Wound Healing Society Communications Committee and serves on two other WHS Committees. In 2022, Mitch was invited to be on the editorial board of Wound Masterclass. In 2023, he established ProDevLabs LLC, a premier wound care research and development and preclinical CRO.

ProDevLabs LLC is located at 144 Turnpike Road, Southborough. For more information, visit https://prodevlabs.com