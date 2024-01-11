Completed work at the Baptist Medical Building in Pensacola, Florida, announced by Jason Benson, Skyren Concrete Construction Owner

Dallas, GA, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction, discussed the company’s participation in the completed $650 million investment in the 57 acre campus now located at the intersection of Brent Land and I-110 in Pensacola, Florida.

Delivering the included construction project, Skyren Concrete provided the required concrete construction on 4 floors, including footings, foundation work, elevator pits and shafts and also the elevated decks slab on grade.

“To be included in this important project was an honor and a privilege for Skyren Concrete and our entire staff” said Benson. “To know how the work we completed will touch so many lives for decades to come is something we will not soon forget. The folks at Baptist Medical were amazing to work with, as well.”

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.

More About The Project: To meet the growing needs of their community, providers and staff, a new full-scall health campus was completed on a 57-acre site in Pensacola, Florida. The new facility includes a new 10-story, 268-bed hospital, a six-story 178k square foot Health Cetner, a 23k square foot central energy plant, a 48k square foot Behavioral Health Unit. This new campus provides greater convenience, efficiency and the latest healthcare technology for the community.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with the Baptist Medical Building’s New Health Campus, please contact Jason Benson at (770) 410-8418 or SaFonceConcrete@gmail.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We furthermore disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

