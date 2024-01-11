Croasdaile Village Is Proud to Offer Rehabilitation Services to Its Retirement Community

Durham, North Carolina, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Croasdaile Village is pleased to offer rehabilitation services at its retirement community. This offering is part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to providing its residents with comprehensive health services and support.

The rehabilitation services are designed to help residents recover and regain their strength after hospital stays, surgeries, or illnesses. The goal is to enable residents to return to regular activities quickly and safely. The services will be delivered by a team of experienced and dedicated professionals committed to providing personalized care.

The rehabilitation services are just one of the many amenities and services offered at Croasdaile Village. The retirement community is known for its commitment to the well-being of its residents, providing a comfortable and supportive environment where they can enjoy their retirement years.

Residents and their families are encouraged to learn more about the rehabilitation services and how they can benefit from them. They can do so by visiting the Croasdaile Village website or contacting the retirement community directly.

About Croasdaile Village: Croasdaile Village is a retirement community in Durham, NC. It offers various services and amenities to provide residents with a comfortable, supportive, and engaging living environment. The community is committed to its residents’ well-being, providing services catering to their diverse needs and preferences. Croasdaile Village is dedicated to ensuring that its residents enjoy their retirement years to the fullest, from independent living to skilled nursing care.

Company: Croasdaile Village
Address: 2600 Croasdaile Farm Pkwy
City: Durham
State: NC
Zip code: 27705
Telephone number: 919-384-2000

