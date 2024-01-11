Kapoor Plastics: Leading the Way in Quality Plastic Distribution and Customer

New Delhi, India, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics is pleased to announce the launch of its versatile and high-quality acrylic sheets, perfect for transforming any space into a modern and sophisticated oasis. Kapoor Plastics, a leading name in the plastic industry, is renowned for its exceptional distribution and supply of Polycarbonate Sheets, PVC Foam Board Sheets, and Acrylic Sheets. With over four decades of experience, Kapoor Plastics has established a formidable reputation, proudly collaborating with industry giants like Sabic Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers Company Ltd. (G.S.F.C.), and Asiapoly. The company boasts a vast network of over 5000 satisfied corporate clients and more than 2000 reliable traders across India, backed by a robust 70,000 sqft. warehouse and a team of professionals offering unparalleled technical support and assistance.

Emphasizing its commitment to excellence, a spokesperson for Kapoor Plastics highlighted their unique position in the market: “While we are not manufacturers, our expertise lies in being the top-notch supplier, best distributor, and a premier wholesaler of Plastic Sheets and Films . Our association as Channel Partners for Sabic Innovative Plastics Pvt Ltd in northern India underscores our leadership in the industry. We offer a comprehensive range of LEXAN polycarbonate sheets, encompassing Solid/Compact Sheets, Embossed/Textured Sheets, Multiwall Sheets, and Mar/Scratch Resistant Sheets, as well as Polycarbonate Films.”

The company also prides itself on being a comprehensive guide for A-CAST, G.S.F.C. Acrylics Sheets, and EX-CEL PVC/Foam Board, catering to diverse needs in interior decoration and advertising materials. Furthermore, Kapoor Plastics extends its expertise to include turn-key solutions for skylights and atria, handling everything from fabrication to erection and fixing of Polycarbonate Sheets, as per the designs provided by renowned Architects & Consultants. “At Kapoor Plastics, we believe in bringing light into the lives of our valued customers, enabling them to discern the difference between good and the best. And we steadfastly believe that our clients deserve nothing less than the best,” added the spokesperson.

Kapoor Plastics stands out for its unwavering commitment to quality, offering plastic sheeting products with warranties ranging from 5 to 15 years, depending on the product type. As a distributor of highly recognized and reliable brands, the company ensures that its products meet the highest standards of quality at competitive prices. The company’s motto reflects its customer-centric approach, focusing on delivering a wide range of high-quality Plastic Sheets and Films products at reasonable prices. Sourcing from renowned brands, conducting ethical business practices, and maintaining transparent dealings, Kapoor Plastics has garnered immense appreciation globally, fortifying its position as a leader in the industry. For more information please visit Kapoor plastics

Kapoor Plastics, the leading distributor and supplier of premium branded acrylic and polycarbonate sheets having a complete range to meet the diversity in manufacturing demand.

