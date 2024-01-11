MONSAM Enterprises, Inc Continues to Pioneer Accessible Hygiene Solutions with ADA compliant portable sink Innovations

In a steadfast commitment to advancing accessible hygiene solutions, MONSAM Enterprises, Inc remains at the forefront of innovation in portable sanitation. Today, the company reaffirmed its dedication to inclusivity by showcasing its cutting-edge ADA compliant portable sink offerings, ensuring that individuals of all abilities can access hygienic facilities seamlessly.

Antioch, CA, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — MONSAM Enterprises, Inc, a stalwart in the portable sanitation industry, continues to elevate its offerings with a focus on ADA-compliant solutions. The company’s ADA compliant portable sink units are meticulously designed to meet the highest standards of accessibility, providing a revolutionary solution for individuals with diverse mobility needs.

These innovative sinks seamlessly blend functionality with inclusivity, featuring thoughtfully placed controls and ergonomic design elements. Whether in public spaces, healthcare facilities, or events, MONSAM’s ADA compliant portable sink units serve as a beacon of progress, breaking down barriers to hygiene access.

Features:

  • Durable stainless-steel sink
  • Warm and cold running water
  • Some versions also have a portable butane micro burner
  • A chemical- and heat-resistant countertop

Quote from Company Spokesperson:

“As a company, we understand the importance of universal access to hygiene facilities. The ADA compliant portable sink series exemplifies our unwavering commitment to creating solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our communities. We believe in making a difference, one accessible sink at a time.”

 

About the company:

Monsam Enterprises Inc. designs, manufactures and sales luxury portable self-contained sinks which requireno plumbing. We offer more than 40 models that matches the needs for a variety of customers: childcare, medical office, beauty industry, restaurant, catering and much more.

We can also customize a special portable sink that matches the customer specific requirements.

Contact Information

Monsam Enterprises Inc.
2685 Pittsburg, Antioch Hwy
Antioch,CA 94509
925 757 3924

https://portablesink.com/

