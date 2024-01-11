TNEDICCA Welcomes 30-Year Progressive Insurance Veteran Dave Pratt to its Board

https://www.tnedicca.com/news/dave-pratt-joins-board

COLUMBUS, Ohio, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — TNEDICCA, a leader in traffic crash data and location risk analytics, welcomes Dave Pratt, a 30+ year veteran of Progressive Insurance, to its board. Dave served in many roles at the insurance trailblazer, including General Manager of Snapshot, Progressive’s usage-based insurance telematics business, and President and CEO of ARX Holding Co., Progressive’s homeowners insurance subsidiary, where he built a direct-to-consumer distribution channel, growing revenue from $1 billion to $2.8 billion.

“TNEDICCA’s unique data assets offer auto insurers first-of-its-kind location risk solutions to the industry that is near and dear to my heart,” said Dave Pratt. “TNEDICCA’s data and insights allow insurers to offer more competitive prices to drivers who avoid dangerous areas, resulting in savings for the customer and profitable growth for the insurance company. I am excited to join TNEDICCA’s board, guiding TNEDICCA on its entrepreneurial journey.”



“Dave is a proven leader with an established track record and outstanding reputation in the insurance industry,” said Yiem Sunbhanich, co-founder and CEO of TNEDICCA. “We are honored to welcome Dave to the board where he will serve as a key advisor as we accelerate innovation at TNEDICCA. His extensive operating experience in market segmentation, new product development and strategy, gained from decades at Progressive, will be a tremendous benefit to advancing the TNEDICCA mission of reducing traffic accidents through the better use of data and analytics.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave to our board as he brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership,” said Chris McKay, board chair at TNEDICCA. “Dave will be a valuable addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to his guidance as we drive the strategic direction of TNEDICCA forward.”

Prior to joining Progressive, Dave worked as a consultant with Bain & Co. in Boston. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

About TNEDICCA

TNEDICCA® [ti-NED-i-kuh] is an insurtech company that provides auto insurers with proven solutions for next-level territory rating, pricing, and underwriting using crash location data models. TNEDICCA Road Risk Scores are derived from a proprietary database of more than 30 million crashes curated from police reports. Auto insurers of all sizes can benefit from a more complete understanding of risk that considers where a vehicle is driven. Our mission is to reduce future road accidents using location-based data and predictive analytics to assist auto insurers, carmakers, navigation service providers, and last-mile delivery companies. Learn more at tnedicca.com.

