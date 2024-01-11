Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2024 to 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The future of the global hot rolled coil steel market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, transportation, energy, and machinery markets. The global hot rolled coil steel market is expected to reach an estimated $224.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing infrastructural investment and industrialization, expanding automation sector in South Korea, Japan, China, India, and other rising Asian countries, as well as, increasing focus on energy efficiency and rising sale of electric vehicles.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the hot rolled coil steel market by type (hot-rolled coils (thickness less than 3 mm) and hot-rolled coils (thickness greater than 3 mm)), application (construction, transportation, energy, machinery, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Market Segmentation:

In this market, hot-rolled coils (thickness less than 3 mm) and hot-rolled coils (thickness greater than 3 mm) are the major segments of hot rolled coil steel market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that hot-rolled coils (thickness greater than 3 mm) is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of the wider range of applications for thicker hot-rolled coils, including construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

Within this market, construction is expected to witness the highest growth due to the extensive use of hot rolled steel coil in various construction activities.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to expansion of manufacturing, rising demand for automobiles, and an increase in regional infrastructure development spending in the region.

Arcelormittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, JFE Steel, Ansteel Group, Tata Steel, Hesteel Group, POSCO, Nucor, and Benxi Steel Group are the major suppliers in the hot rolled coil steel market.”

