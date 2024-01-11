Global Liquid Coating Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2024 to 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The future of the global liquid coating market looks promising with opportunities in the primer, base coat, top coat, and clear coat markets. The global liquid coating market is expected to reach an estimated $66.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing industrialization in emerging nations, widespread application of liquid industrial coating in a range of sectors, such as manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas, energy, and electronics, as well as, increase in production operations, improvements in the midstream business, and regulatory assistance from the present government.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the liquid coating market by resin type (polyester, polyurethane, acrylic, and alkyd), coating technology (solvent borne, water borne, and UV cure), coating layer (primer, base coat, top coat, and clear coat), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Market Segmentation:

In this market, polyester, polyurethane, acrylic, and alkyd are the major segments of liquid coating market by resin type.

Lucintel forecasts that polyester will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the polyester coatings are more useful, quick to dry, resistant to corrosion, economical, and have additional chemical resistance properties.

Within this market, primer will remain the largest segment because the metal structures and water treatment pipelines are well-adhered to, resistant to liquid primers, and impervious to corrosion.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing the use of liquid coatings in military and healthcare settings in the region.

Asian Paints, Advance Paints, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Hempel, Titan Paints & Chemicals, Kansai Paint, Rust- Oleum, Nippon Paint, and Durolac Paints are the major suppliers in the liquid coating market.

