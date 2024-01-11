Global Polypropylene Pipes Market is expected to reach $109.8 by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global polypropylene pipes market looks promising with opportunities in the hot and cold water plumbing, food processing, HVAC, and chemical industry markets. The global polypropylene pipes market is expected to reach an estimated $109.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need across sectors for economical and effective pipe systems, growing worries over the development of infrastructure related to water and wastewater treatment, as well as, expansion of the building sector, especially in developing nations.

In this market, PP-R/RCT Pipe, PP-H Pipe, and PP-B Pipe are the major segments of polypropylene pipes market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that PP-R/RCT Pipe will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for PP-R owing to its exceptional qualities, which include resistance to corrosion, high temperature, tightness, stiffness, and elasticity.

Polypropylene Pipes Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. Kalde, Pipelife, Aquatherm, Pestan, Aquatechnik, PRO AQUA, Wavin Ekoplastik, REBOCA, Fusion Industries, and Weltplast are the major suppliers in the polypropylene pipes market.

