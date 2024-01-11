CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the Global Precision Planetary Speed Reducer Market looks promising with opportunities in the food processing machinery, packaging machinery, semiconductor equipment, aerospace, medical equipment, and construction machinery markets. The global precision planetary speed reducer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing integration of advanced technology like the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) and rising demand for automation in various end use industries.

In this market, right angle planetary speed reducer and linear planetary speed reducer are the major segments of precision planetary speed reducer market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that right angle planetary speed reducer is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its high efficiency and precision, which ensures accurate torque transmission and minimal power loss.

Within this market, food processing machinery will remain the larger segment due to increasing demand for processed and packaged food.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for automation in the region.

Neugart, Wittenstein, SEW-Eurodrive, and Flender are the major suppliers in the precision planetary speed reducer market.

