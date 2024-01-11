CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the Global Riveting Equipment Market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive & aerospace, building & construction, and transportation markets. The global riveting equipment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption in various end use industries like automobile and aerospace and on-going technological advancement.

In this market, hydraulic, electric, and pneumatic are the major segments of riveting equipment market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that pneumatic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it lighter and more portable, less expensive, and easy to maintain and operate.

Within this market, automotive & aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth due to stringent safety regulations and versatility for diverse materials.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from automotive sector in the region.

BalTec, GESIPA Blindniettechnik , Stanley Black & Decker, Bollhoff Fastenings, and Orbitform are the major suppliers in the riveting equipment market.

