Global Spray Adhesives Market is expected to reach $4.2 by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global spray adhesives market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, packaging, furniture, transportation, and textile markets. The global spray adhesives market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significant growth in the construction industry across the globe, significant research and development (R&D) efforts to produce spray adhesives that are safe for the skin and the environment, as well as, growing need for sanitary food packaging solutions.

In this market, hot-melt, solvent, and water are the major segments of spray adhesives market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that hot-melt will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to strengthening of environmental regulations pertaining to spray adhesives’ VOC levels, as well as, owing to their lack of a solvent or water carrier, hot melt spray adhesives have a very low volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration, making them more environmentally friendly.

Spray Adhesives Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. AFT Aerosols, Gemini Adhesives, 3M, Phillips Manufacturing, H.B.Fuller, Henkel, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, Sika, and AVERY DENNISON are the major suppliers in the spray adhesives market.

