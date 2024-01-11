CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global synthetic and bio based polypropylene market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, construction, consumer goods, healthcare, furniture, electronics, fashion and sports industry, and packaging markets. The global synthetic and bio based polypropylene market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for bio-based polypropylene in the packaging industry, increasing customer inclination towards bio-based products in conjunction with advantageous government initiatives, as well as, growing desire for lightweight automobiles to improve fuel economy.

In this market, textile, injection molding, and film are the major segments of synthetic and bio based polypropylene market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that injection molding will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the polypropylene is widely utilized in injection molding applications and to create a wide range of goods and components in industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment because the polypropylene is frequently utilized in the manufacture of vehicle components such as bumpers, gas cans, carpet fibers in car interior flooring, and wire insulation.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing awareness of eco-friendly and sustainable materials, rising demand for polypropylene across a range of end-use industries, and government programs encouraging the use of bio-based products.

Braskem, SABIC, Biobent Polymers, Neste, FKuR Kunststoff, Novamont, Sinopec Group, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Global Bioenergies, and Trellis Earth Products are the major suppliers in the synthetic and bio based polypropylene market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056