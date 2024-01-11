Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram Partners with LifeSigns, inducts advanced AI-Powered 24×7 Remote Patient Monitoring System

Bangalore, India, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram, a renowned multi-specialty hospital in Bangalore, announces a pioneering partnership with LifeSigns, a leading AI-powered health-monitoring technology company. This collaboration empowers the hospital with a cutting-edge 24/7 wireless and remote patient monitoring system, marking a significant advancement in precision healthcare and proactive patient management.

In its commitment to digital transformation, Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram will continue to integrate upgraded LifeSigns solutions into its core operations and make it available to all patients from now onwards. This innovative system utilizes biosensors worn by patients to continuously track vital signs, including ECG, blood pressure, SPO2, and more. Real-time data is securely transmitted to a platform accessible to medical professionals, facilitating continuous monitoring and early identification of potential complications.

Early detection of vital sign fluctuations can prevent critical events, leading to improved patient outcomes. The continuous monitoring capability enables doctors to tailor treatment plans, adjust medication dosages, and deliver proactive care with enhanced confidence. Furthermore, the system aids in effective healthcare expert resource allocation, prioritizing patient care based on real-time needs and minimizing unnecessary interventions.

This strategic partnership between Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram and LifeSigns underscores a commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient well-being and exemplifies a significant step forward in the future of healthcare. The hospital looks forward to redefining standards in healthcare delivery and reinforcing its position as a leader in providing advanced and compassionate medical services.

Uday Davda – Unit Head & Vice President, Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram expressed “We are thrilled to partner with LifeSigns and offer our patients the best possible care through cutting-edge technology. This transformative collaboration not only elevates patient care but also streamlines hospital operations, ushering in a new era of data-driven healthcare efficiency and showcasing the true potential of AI in transforming healthcare”

The wireless and remote patient monitoring system is all set to change how healthcare is given. It helps keep track of patients not just in the hospital but also when they are at home or on the way. LifeSigns technology makes ambulances SMART by monitoring patients inside. After leaving the hospital, it continues to take care of patients at home, creating a continuous connection between home and hospital. In a nutshell, LifeSigns solution allows for monitoring from home to the hospital and back home.

Hari Subramaniam – Founder & CEO, LifeSigns said “We’re honored to collaborate with a renowned hospital like Apollo. This landmark partnership not only elevates patient care at the hospital, but also sets a precedent for integrating advanced AI solutions into hospitals. Together, we’re paving the way for a future where data-driven healthcare ensures better outcomes for patients and healthcare systems alike”

Dr Girish Chandra, Co-founder & Director, LifeSigns said, “It has always been our mission at LifeSigns to bridge the gap between technology and healthcare. Our wireless monitoring solution enhances patient outcomes and ensures a more secure and effective healthcare delivery. The key advantage lies in the early detection of warning signs, paving the way for timely interventions and improved patient care”

About Apollo Hospital

Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today Apollo is the world’s largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,000 beds across 71 hospitals, nearly 6000 pharmacies and over 200 clinics and diagnostic centers as well as 150 telemedicine centers. It is the world’s leading cardiac center with over 200,000 surgeries and the world’s largest private cancer care provider. Apollo continues to invest in research to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment and treatment protocols to ensure patients have the best available care in the world. Apollo’s 100,000 family members are dedicated to bringing you the best care and leaving the world better than we found it.

About LifeSigns

LifeSigns is a pioneering health tech startup, transforming how patients are monitored – before hospitalization, in-hospital & post-discharge. LifeSigns leverages the latest advances in semiconductors & SoC, Networking, Wireless, Cloud Computing and Analytics to enable this. The company’s clinical-grade Biosensor, companion devices, and LifeSigns iMS software platform are ushering patient monitoring from an analogue, manual activity into a digital, wireless & automated activity. LifeSigns has made it its mission to move the healthcare system in this nation one step closer to being on par with the medical practices of the future. It is committed to assisting doctors and nursing professionals in obtaining improved clinical outcomes and automating and streamlining patient monitoring regardless of the location of the patients or clinical caregivers. LifeSigns is the first to bring this solution to India. To know more visit, www.LifeSigns.us