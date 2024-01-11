CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global crystalline silicon solar PV module market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and utility scale markets. The global crystalline silicon solar PV module market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are technological advancements and efficiency improvements, increasing electricity demand, and rising government spending on renewable energy projects.

In this market, mono-crystalline and multi-crystalline are the major segments of crystalline silicon solar PV module market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that multi-crystalline will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to their higher efficiency and eco -friendliness.

Within this market, utility scale will remain the largest segment due to the increasing solar cell installation capacity and significant amount electricity generation.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing government policies and promotional initiatives for natural energy and rising number of solar installations in this region.

Canadian Solar, Ja Solar, JinkoSolar, LONGi Green Energy Technology, Risen Energy, Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology, Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology, Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy , and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics are the major suppliers in the crystalline silicon solar PV module market.

