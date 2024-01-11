CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the Global ESD Wipe Market looks promising with opportunities in the electronics industry, medical industry, and automobile industry markets. The global ESD wipe market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electronic components and devices and growth in the semiconductor and electronics industries.

In this market, disposable and reusable are the major segments of ESD wipe market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that disposable is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to convenience and adherence to cleanliness standards in controlled environments.

Within this market, electronics industry will remain the largest segment due to high demand for precision cleaning in electronic manufacturing.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to extensive electronics manufacturing and stringent cleanliness requirements in the region.

Berkshire, Texwipe, Valutek, Transforming Technologies, Cleantex, Microcare, and Alpha are the major suppliers in the ESD wipe market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056