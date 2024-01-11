CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Graphite Mining Market looks promising with opportunities in the refractory, battery, lubricant/crucible, foundry, and pencil markets. The global graphite mining market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries & fuel cells, rise in use of graphite in the wind energy industry, and growing utilization of graphite for crafting structural composite components in aircraft manufacturing.

In this market, flake graphite and non-flake graphite are the major segments of graphite mining market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that flake graphite is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid expansion of the lithium-ion battery.

Within this market, refractory is expected to witness highest growth due to swift industrial development.

APAC will be the largest region over the forecast period due to growing adoption of graphite in manufacturing of structural composite parts.

Graphite India, Mason Graphite, SGL Carbon, Graftech International Holdings, and Triton Minerals are the major suppliers in the graphite mining market.

