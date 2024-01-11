CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high temperature resistant phytase market looks promising with opportunities in the feed additive, food processing,and plant protection markets. The global high temperature resistant phytase market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture practises, rising demand for high-quality animal feed, and growing awareness about the environmental benefits of phytases.

In this market, fungal thermostable phytase and bacterial thermostable phytase are the major segments of high temperature resistant phytase market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that fungal thermostable phytase is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it delivers higher thermal stability for feed processing.

Within this market, food processing is expected to witness highest growth due to rising demand for cleaner and more sustainable food production processes.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to expansion of livestock industry and growing feed production in the region.

Novozymes, DSM, BASF, Dupont De Nemours, and Maps Enzymes are the major suppliers in the high temperature resistant phytase market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056