The Global High Temperature Resistant Phytase Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030

High Temperature Resistant Phytase Market

Posted on 2024-01-11 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high temperature resistant phytase market looks promising with opportunities in the feed additive, food processing,and plant protection markets. The global high temperature resistant phytase market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture practises, rising demand for high-quality animal feed, and growing awareness about the environmental benefits of phytases.

In this market, fungal thermostable phytase and bacterial thermostable phytase are the major segments of high temperature resistant phytase market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that fungal thermostable phytase is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it delivers higher thermal stability for feed processing.

Within this market, food processing is expected to witness highest growth due to rising demand for cleaner and more sustainable food production processes.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to expansion of livestock industry and growing feed production in the region.

Novozymes, DSM, BASF, Dupont De Nemours, and Maps Enzymes are the major suppliers in the high temperature resistant phytase market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution