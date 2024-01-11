Global Industrial Hemp Market is expected to reach $24.97 by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global industrial hemp market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, textile, pharmaceutical, personal care product, animal nutrition, and paper markets. The global industrial hemp market is expected to reach an estimated $24.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising legalization of industrial hemp cultivation, increasing use of hemp seed and hemp seed oil in food applications, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

In this market, hemp seed, hemp seed oil, CBD hemp oil, hemp bast, and hemp hurd are the major segments of industrial hemp market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that hemp seed will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to high nutrition ratio.

Industrial Hemp Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. Marijuana, Cronos, Ecofibre, Green Thumb Industries, and Curaleaf Holdings are the major suppliers in the industrial hemp market.

