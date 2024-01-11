Global Mobile Semiconductor Market is expected to reach $108.4 by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global Mobile Semiconductor Market looks promising with opportunities in the smart phone and tablet markets. The global mobile semiconductor market is expected to reach an estimated $108.4 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in mobile devices, miniaturization of mobile devices, and advancements in mobile network technologies.

In this market, intrinsic and extrinsic are the major segments of mobile semiconductor market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that extrinsic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Browse in depth TOC of the Mobile Semiconductor Market

100 – Figures

150-Pages

Mobile Semiconductor Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. Qualcomm, Mediatek, Intel, STMicro, Broadcom, Samsung, TI, RFMD, Skyworks, and Renasas are the major suppliers in the mobile semiconductor market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056