CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Package Substrate Market looks promising with opportunities in the mobile device and automotive markets. The global package substrate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, growing adoption of advanced packaging technologies, and increasing demand for high-performance memory devices.

In this market, flip chip chip scale package, wire bonding chip scale package, ball over chip, system in package, and flip chip-ball grid array are the major segments of package substrate market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that flip chip chip scale package is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its improved thermal conductivity and low manufacturing cost.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the higher growth due to increasing usage in communication control and data processing applications.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of major semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production hubs in the region.

Ibiden, Shinko Electric Industries, Kyocera, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Eastern, LG Innotek, Simmtech, and Daeduck are the major suppliers in the package substrate market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056