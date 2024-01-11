Global Pheromones Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2024 to 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The future of the global pheromones market looks promising with opportunities in the detection & monitoring, mass trapping, and mating disruption markets. The global pheromones market is expected to reach an estimated $10.17 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising acceptance of sustainable agriculture practices, pest management techniques and increasing use of semi-chemicals for pest control.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the pheromones market by type (sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and others), crop type (field crops, fruits & nuts, vegetable crops, and others), application (detection & monitoring, mass trapping, and mating disruption), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Market Segmentation:

In this market, sex pheromone and aggregation pheromone are the major segments of pheromones market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that aggregation pheromone will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to wide applications in agriculture sector.

Within this market, detection & monitoring will remain the largest segment because it helps in detecting & monitoring insect pest control.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of certain foods and vegetable.

International Pheromone Systems, Isca Technologies, Biobest, Isagro, and Koppert Biological Systems are the major suppliers in the pheromones market.

