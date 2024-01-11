The Global Plasma Surface Preparation Machine Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global plasma surface preparation machine market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electronics, PCB, and medical markets. The global plasma surface preparation machine market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising need for high-performance semiconductor devices and ongoing innovations in manufacturing technologies.

In this market, atmospheric pressure and low pressure or vacuum are the major segments of plasma surface preparation machine market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that low pressure or vacuum is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to precise and controlled plasma surface preparation for various applications.

Within this market, electronics will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for precise plasma surface preparation in electronic component manufacturing.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to extensive manufacturing activities and the adoption of plasma surface preparation technologies.

Nordson, Acxys Technologies, Diener Electronic, Tantec, Plasma Etch, Plasmatreat, Europlasma, Pink, Bdtronic, and ME.RO are the major suppliers in the plasma surface preparation machine market.

