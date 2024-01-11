Global Polyolefin Resin Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2024 to 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The future of the global polyolefin resin market looks promising with opportunities in the medical device field, automotive field, and chemical field markets. The global polyolefin resin market is expected to reach an estimated $193.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising adaptation across the end-use industries, growing awareness towards health hazards and consumer safety in various industries, and increasing inclination towards polyolefins rather than PVC.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the polyolefin resin market by product (polyethylene and polypropylene), application (medical device field, automotive field, and chemical field), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Market Segmentation:

In this market, polyethylene and polypropylene are the major segments of polyolefin resin market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that polyethylene is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its high polymer density and higher degree of crystallinity.

Within this market, automotive field will remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of these resins owing to their properties, such as lightweight, ease of processing, sealing, and stiffness.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to significantly growing automotive production and presence of key manufacturer in the region.

Mitsui Chemical, Arkema, CNPC, Exxonmobil, and Lyondellbasell are the major suppliers in the polyolefin resin market.

