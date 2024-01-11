Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital Announces Arthritis Awareness Month with Special Promotion

Dacula, GA, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital (HPAH), aleading provider of comprehensive veterinary services, is excited to announce that January is recognized as Arthritis Awareness Month.

As part of Arthritis Awareness Month, HPAH is offering a special promotion. Throughout January, we are providing a 10% discount on Librela and Solensia injections, highly effective treatments for managing arthritis in pets.This offer is in line with our mission to make quality pet healthcare more accessible to all pet parents.

The team at Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital invites everyone to take advantage of this special offer and join them in spreading awareness about arthritis in pets. For more information, please visit our website at https://hpahospital.com/ .

About Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital:

Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest level of veterinary care to pets.With a team of compassionate and experienced professionals, we ensure that every pet gets the personalized care they deserve.

