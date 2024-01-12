Diagnostic Imaging Industry: The Future of Medical Imaging

Global diagnostic imaging industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global diagnotic imaging market size was valued at USD 29.47 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.83% from 2023 to 2030.

Computed Tomography Market Growth & Trends

The global computed tomography market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.43% from 2023 to 2030. Technological advancements in CT technology, coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, orthopedics, and cardiovascular and neurological conditions are expected to accelerate the market growth.

CT scan is a most important diagnostic tool, predominantly for traumatic brain injuries and lung cancer. The prevalence of these illnesses is fostering market expansion. The growing elderly population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, the change in medical care toward image-guided interventions, and technology improvements are further market drivers. Lung cancer is one of the most frequently diagnosed cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, Inc., around 238,340 residents in the U.S. are expected to get diagnosed with lung cancer, and 127,070 deaths are estimated in 2023.

Additionally, the organization has stated that 654,620 inhabitants have a history of lung cancer, among which about 80% of patients were of age 65 years or above as of January 2022. Incidences of lung cancer are predicted to rise by 38% to 2.89 million globally by 2030. A CT scan produces 3D images of the bones that aid in orthopedic surgery and improved diagnosis. Consequently, as the prevalence of orthopedic problems rises, so does the need for CT increases, leading to the market growth.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Growth & Trends

The global magnetic resonance imaging market size was valued at USD 5.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.81% from 2023 to 2030. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is an efficient diagnostic machine for identifying diseases related to spine lesions, tumors, and strokes impacting the area of blood vessels and the brain. The increasing prevalence of diseases is driving the market growth.

Moreover, Magnetic resonance imaging is a crucial technique to diagnose cancer/tumor and to plan treatment such as radiation therapy or surgery for cancer patients. Hence, the increasing burden of cancer is expected to fuel the MRI market globally. For instance; according to National Center for Health Statistics, in 2023, almost 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths are estimated to occur in the United States.

Nuclear Imaging Market Analysis And Forecast

The global nuclear imaging market size was estimated at USD 4.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95% from 2023 to 2030. Factors such as changing preference from standalone devices to hybrid imaging modalities, growing focus on personalized medicinal treatments, advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac ailments & cancer are fueling the nuclear imaging market’s growth during the forecast period.

Rising awareness levels among physicians and clinical researchers regarding the benefits of nuclear imaging coupled with increasing application areas such as cases in oncology, and neurological diseases are the factors driving PET and SPECT market. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population and expanding horizon of applications in SPECT and PET imaging owing to constant discovery and developments of new radiopharmaceuticals are driving the diagnostic imaging market.

Ultrasound Device Market Analysis And Forecast

The global ultrasound device market size was valued at USD 7.36 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.03% from 2023 to 2030. The rising use of ultrasound equipment for diagnostic imaging and therapy, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related illnesses are the key factors anticipated to drive the market’s growth. Additionally, technological advancements in ultrasound devices, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities.

Ultrasound technology is used in various application areas such as cardiology, obstetrics/ gynecology, vascular, orthopedic, and general imaging. The rising prevalence of cardiac disorders is expected to boost the ultrasound device market globally. According to WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the major cause of death globally, taking approximately 17.9 million lives each year. Additionally, as per the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, in the United States, every year about 805,000 people have a heart attack and about 1 in 20 adults age 20 and older have Coronary Artery Disease (about 5%).

X-ray Systems Market Analysis And Forecast

The global x-ray systems market size was valued at USD 7.89 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.28% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand for early disease diagnosis, constant technological advances, increase in product development, favorable healthcare funding, and rising government investments in developing countries are expected to fuel the market growth.

Additionally, the rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of orthopedic trauma due to severe accidents are some of the inevitable factors supporting the market’s growth. According to United Nations, the number of people aged 65 years or above is expected to reach 1.6 billion in 2050, accounting for more than 16% of the global population. The geriatric population is prone to develop conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and bone fractures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 23.7% or nearly 58.5 million inhabitants are diagnosed with arthritis. More women (23.5%) are predominantly suffering from the disease compared to men (18.1%).