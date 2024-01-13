Volunteer Ministers Offer Tools to Help Salvage New Year’s Resolutions

Clearwater, USA, 2024-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — An October 2023 poll by Forbes Health presents a dismal view of the success of New Year’s resolutions – only 13% of those surveyed were able to keep their New Year’s resolutions until April and 6% of those 1,000 surveyed were able to maintain their resolutions from January through to October. The Scientology Volunteer Ministers are offering to help resolution-makers increase their percentage of success with the free, on-line course: Targets and Goals.

The courses utilize discoveries in the field of planning and targets, developed by Scientology Founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The course is available on line at www.volunteerministers.org/training.

“The goal I set myself is something I have been thinking about doing for months, yet had made no effort to get going and do something about it,” said one student. “Now, not only do I have a strategy to complete this project, but very detailed targets to use in order to realize my idea. I now look to the future waiting for challenges to arise with the knowledge that these will not be negative things but opportunities to use good strategy and planning in order to achieve success!”

The Targets and Goals Course is just one of the nineteen subjects covered in the Scientology Handbook, the basic textbook for the Volunteer Ministers training program. Other subjects include: marriage and family, relationships with others and handling conflicts. Free on-line training in these subjects is also available via the group’s website at www.volunteerministers.org /training .

Visitors are also welcome to take the course at the Volunteer Minister’s Center in downtown Clearwater on Monday – Friday 10:00am until 7:00pm and from 2:00pm until 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Center is located at 101 N. Fort Harrison Ave and the Center’s phone number is (727) 467-6965.

About the Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Volunteer Minister program, created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard and sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service today constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces.

Hundreds of thousands, Scientologists and others, have been trained in person or online in a wide range of skills that use Scientology fundamentals to bring relief from physical, mental or spiritual suffering and improve any aspect of life—communication, study, marriage, parenting, dealing with stress, success in the workplace, achieving goals and many more.

Additionally, a global network of volunteers form the permanent Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response Team that mobilizes in times of disaster caused by humans or nature, answering the call wherever needed. Collaborating with some 1,000 organizations and agencies, they have utilized their skill and experience in providing physical support and spiritual aid at hundreds of disaster sites. For more information, please visit us at https://www.volunteerministers.org.